Helidon in complete control against Glenore Grove

CUT: Helidon batsman Raymond McBride was in fine form on the weekend. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton
Lachlan Mcivor
by

CRICKET: Helidon are well on their way to a commanding victory after a dominant showing with both the bat and bowl against Glenore Grove on Saturday.

They played out the first day of their latest two-day fixture in the Lockyer Cricket Association A-grade competition on Saturday at Glenore Grove.

Helidon sent the home side in to bat first after winning the toss and, after they lost an early wicket, with Brett Diesing falling for 5, Glenore Grove looked to have steadied themselves.

But a slew of wickets fell for 22 runs to put them on the back foot.

Damien Diesing (27) and Cody Blake (36) combined for a strong partnership but, once they were both dismissed, the tail end fell out without much fight.

Glenore Grove were eventually bowled all out for 145 after lasting at the crease for 36 overs.

With the ball for Helidon, Cooper Hickmott was the danger man as he finished the day with five wickets, while Anton Wilkinson and Shaun Ashley took three and two scalps respectively.

Helidon captain Raymond McBride led the way for his side from the start with the bat.

The opener fell just one run short of a half-century but set the foundation for a strong innings that will carry them onto day two this weekend.

The away side were able to score 81 runs before they lost their first wicket and Sharujan Mahendraraj (44) and Wilkinson (30) built on the strong start.

They ended the day on 6/160 from 34 overs with Ben Brocherie (3*) and Ethan Simpson (0*) set to get proceedings going if Helidon decide to carry on at the crease.

It was a difficult day for Glenore Grove's bowlers as Damien Diesing finished with figures of 3/44 and David Gray ended his day with 2/56.

The fixture will continue on Saturday from 12.45pm, with Forest Hill and Southern Lockyer and Mulgowie and Gatton Fordsdale also finishing off their two-day games this weekend.

Semi-final games begin on March 17-18 and the grand final is pencilled in for March 24-25.

