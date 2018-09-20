Helidon hosts second fete in three decades

Madi Milward has her hands full at the petting zoo.

Meg Bolton

HELIDON State School hosted its second fete in more than 30 years on Saturday, but if you judged it by success you would think they had been doing it for years.

Camel rides, petting zoos, jumping castles and market stalls filled the school grounds, entertaining all who attended the fete.

P&C president Kym Hopper said the day was an overwhelming success.

"It was fantastic, it was really good, it ran so smoothly and from all accounts everyone enjoyed themselves,” Mrs Hopper said.

Funds raised at the event will go towards enhancing student education and support systems.

"All the money goes back into the school, a lot of the money goes back into resources for the children,” Mrs Hopper said.