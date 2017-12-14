Helidon celebrates Citizen of the Year

HELIDON LEGACY: Judi McGilvray was awarded the Helidon Progress Association's Citizen of the Year award on November 28.

ANYONE who visits Helidon cannot fail to notice Judi McGilvray's legacy.

The Helidon town clock, the town's Heritage Fair, the pictorial rotundas down Railway Street and Drovers Crossing Park are all projects Ms McGilvray has played an instrumental role in bringing to reality, and the reason she was awarded the Helidon Progress Association's Citizen of the Year award.

Despite her extensive community involvement, Ms McGilvray said the award came as a surprise and she was "humbled” by the recognition.

"Because it's not just me - I didn't do anything by myself,” she said.

"With the Drovers Crossing, the school helped plant trees, we had working bees... we put the word out for whoever wanted to come down and help, and people did.

"It's been good seeing it all come together, and to see the town come together.”

Such was her contribution that the association unanimously agreed upon Ms McGilvray as the undisputed Citizen of the Year.

The association's president Kameron Jeffrey said the dedicated woman had always ensured everybody would feel at home in Helidon.

"Judi's legacy isn't just for older, or mature, people, but she was always involved in the school and trying to bring the community's children into her projects as well,” he said.

"She always had a vision for the future.

"It's never easy choosing just one person, but after her name came up and we had a healthy and robust discussion, we all decided to vote for Judi.”

The woman who would later leave her mark all over town first moved to Helidon in 1989 and became involved with the progress association in the early 1990s.

See the full list of honours and the gallery from the awards evening below.

Honours

Certificate of Achievement: Nikayla Dau.

Presidents Awards: Lynette Logan, Briony Sommers, Janice Holstein, Michael Hagan, Laraine Webb, Lloyd Warr, Jean Warr, Maureen Wrigglesworth, Rita Hogan, Glenroy Logan, Liz Eilers.

Certificates of Appreciation: Senior Sergeant Glen Thomas, Senior Constable Sam Ritchie, Helidon RSL Committee, Helidon RSL Women's Auxiliary, Brett Qualischefski, Dave Simpson, Rochelle Beattie, Graham Czislowski, Rocky's Own Transport.