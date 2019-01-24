Helicopter tasked to Brisbane Valley crash

CRASH: A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Lowood.

A PATIENT is being airlifted to hospital after a serious traffic incident in the Brisbane Valley.

Emergency services responded at 12.15pm to reports a motorcycle had crashed down an embankment on Glamorgan Vale Rd, Lowood.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a male patient was in a serious condition with abdominal injuries.

A helicopter has been tasked to the area and the patient is being transported to a nearby landing zone to rendezvous with the aircraft.