Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A helicopter has crashed on Moa Island in the Torres Strait, injuring three people.
A helicopter has crashed on Moa Island in the Torres Strait, injuring three people.
Breaking

Helicopter crashes on remote FNQ island

by Grace Mason
22nd Apr 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a helicopter crashed on a small island in the Torres Strait this morning.

The crash happened just after 8am this morning on Moa Island, which is about 45km north of Thursday Island.

It occurred on Banks Peak which is a higher point on the sparsely populated island and it is understood the chopper overturned when coming into land.

A Queensland Health spokesman said three men who were on board at the time, aged 36, 43 and 54, have been flown to Thursday Island Hospital for treatment and are all in a stable condition.

The Rescue 510 helicopter was used to transport the trio.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said one of the men had a hand injury, another had an ankle injury and the third was uninjured.

The Australian Transport and Safety Bureau and police are investigating the crash.

Police from Thursday Island are responding.

More Stories

breaking news editors picks fnq helicopter crash qld torres strait

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DETAILS: Update on Lockyer, Somerset virus patients

        premium_icon NEW DETAILS: Update on Lockyer, Somerset virus patients

        Health West Moreton Health has released details on Lockyer Valley and Somerset coronavirus patients.

        VOTE NOW: 11 best tradies in the Lockyer, Somerset

        VOTE NOW: 11 best tradies in the Lockyer, Somerset

        Opinion We asked who are the best tradies in the region, here’s who you nominated

        Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        premium_icon Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        Education QLD state schools warn kids may be sent home after spike in attendance

        Duo forks out $2000+ for Twin Bridges camping trip

        premium_icon Duo forks out $2000+ for Twin Bridges camping trip

        Crime Despite being asked to move on, this couple ignored police requests.