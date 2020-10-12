Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter assisting police with search at Barney Point.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter assisting police with search at Barney Point.
Helicopter called in as police search for boat off coast

Melanie Plane
12th Oct 2020 4:36 PM
THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue crew is assisting police with a search in waters off Barney Point.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that at 1.10pm, a member of the public standing on the shore reported seeing a vessel potentially in trouble, before losing sight of it.

 

 

Police launched a search and the spokesman said Rescue 300 did a precautionary sweep of the area to assist.

It is unclear whether the boat has been found.

