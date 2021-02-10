Heiress killed in ‘sex game gone wrong’

A 30-year-old German man, who is set to stand trial in Switzerland after the alleged murder of a British heiress, has claimed the woman died in a "sex game gone wrong".

Marc Schätzle has been charged with the death of Anna Reed, 22, in addition to counts of fraud and theft, The Sun reports.

The German father-of-two met Anna in Thailand while she was on a round-the-world trip.

After a whirlwind romance, the pair booked into the posh Hotel La Palma au Lac in Locarno at the foot of the Swiss Alps.

Ms Reed, from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was heiress to a multimillion-dollar racehorse fortune. She was found dead in her hotel bathroom in April 2019.

A post-mortem confirmed she died from strangulation and had also suffered small cuts and fractures.

RELATED: Woman found dead in luxury hotel room

Marc Schätzle and Anna Reed met while travelling in Thailand. Picture: Supplied

'SEX GAME GONE WRONG'

Prosecutors in Switzerland say that Mr Schätzle claims the heiress died in an "erotic game that went wrong".

But, according to The Times, guests at the Swiss hotel complained about noise coming from Room 501 at 3am - hours before the 22-year-old was found dead.

A porter was even reportedly called to the $360-per-night penthouse suite to "calm the situation down".

The next morning, Mr Schätzle came down to reception and appeared "agitated", a hotel source said.

They told The Times: "The receptionist could tell by his tone that it was serious so called an ambulance.

Anna Reed was from Harrogate, North Yorkshire in England. Picture: Supplied

"The medics went straight up to the room. She was on the floor of the bathroom.

"They tried to resuscitate her but there was no response. She was already dead."

Mr Schätzle denies deliberately killing Anna.

Swiss investigators found one of Anna's credit cards hidden in one of the hotel lifts and have alleged that Mr Schätzle took it from her either before or after her death and hid it.

A prosecution source told The Times: "The claim that she died in a sex game was never convincing. We believe she was murdered for financial gain."

Ms Reed, whose grandfather was Guy Reed, a prominent UK owner and breeder of racehorses, was privately educated at Ashville College in England and moved to Berlin after finishing high school.

The former bouncer is a father-of-two. Picture: Supplied

On the evening of Ms Reed's death, the couple shared a $180 bottle of champagne over dinner before returning to their hotel.

And they were pictured smiling on the terrace of their lakeside hotel after checking into their penthouse hours before the alleged murder.

Mr Schätzle's ex, who he shares two children with, told a Swiss newspaper that she did not believe he could be responsible for Ms Reed's death.

Anna Reed died from strangulation, a post-mortem found. Picture: Supplied

Michèle Bochsler, who was Schätzle's partner for eight years, said after his arrest: "I am one thousand per cent sure he did not mean to kill this young woman.

"He never ever has been violent. Never ever. It's just not possible.

"I am so sure that he is innocent. It was an accident, it must have been."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Heiress killed in 'sex game gone wrong'

Marc Schätzle denies deliberately killing Anna. Picture: Supplied