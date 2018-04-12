Menu
Login
Breaking

Heavy machinery ruptures gas line in suburban street

Francesca Mcmackin
by
12th Apr 2018 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:30 AM

BREAKING: An excavator has hit a gas line in a populated Sunshine Coast suburban area, prompting an emergency response for the LPG leak near a child care centre. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said workers were on a construction job at Coolum Beach, on Suncoast Beach Drive, when the gas leak was reported at 8.50am. 

The line was ruptured at the Estia Health Mount Coolum aged care centre and was across the road from the Mount Coolum Day Care Centre. 

Two fire crews rushed to the scene after the excavator ruptured the LPG gas line. 

The line was isolated to prevent further gas leakage, and firefighters conducted tests to check for dangerous gas levels in the area. 

None of the readings taken were beyond reasonable levels, so no evacuations of the area were required. 

Paramedics remain on site as a precaution, and a gas examiner has been called in to assess the damage. 

aged care centre gas leak mount coolum
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Another temptation

    Another temptation

    News Two stores was always the goal for Laura Ross

    Trailblazing outback trucker

    Trailblazing outback trucker

    News Whirlwind career

    Lockyer Veterans Cricket punching well above their weight

    Lockyer Veterans Cricket punching well above their weight

    News Lockyer Veterans Cricket are gearing up for their 2018 season.

    How did this Lockyer Valley man die?

    How did this Lockyer Valley man die?

    Crime Inquest for 44 year-old who vanished

    Local Partners