Heaven on earth as athletics ace moves on

LEAN ON ME: Hayley Reynolds and the rest of the Lockyer District Athletic Club value the considerable contribution, support and guidance of coach Bailey Pashley. Picture: Dominic Elsome

LEAN ON ME: Hayley Reynolds and the rest of the Lockyer District Athletic Club value the considerable contribution, support and guidance of coach Bailey Pashley. Picture: Dominic Elsome

MORE than 38 years ago well-respected athletics coach Bailey Pashley founded a training base at Karrabin.

After visiting Rosewood he was driving home to Nambour.

Out of the corner of his eye he glimpsed a vacant property perfectly suited to a track and field training facility.

It was not long before he bought the land and relocated, setting up what would become known as Track and Field Street.

After finding out that grass grows well through coal ash known as "chitters", Pashley trucked in 24 loads to create a 300m track with a cinders base as well as runways for javelin, long jump and high jump.

The dedicated coach's brainchild stood the test of time, providing a purpose-built all-weather training venue for athletes for nearly four decades.

In that time, Pashley has moulded countless champions to have represented their city, state and country with pride. Some of the sport's leading local talents have honed their techniques and tuned their bodies under his watchful eye, including national champion high jumper Damian Mednis, top eight All American heptathlete Allison Buchanan and Queensland Academy of Sport elite jumpers Cassie Perdin and Annie McGuire.

National medallists Stephanie Zimmerman, Jacquie Griffin, Emily Charlick and sisters Becky Gifford and Holly Stower also stand out in their former coach's memory.

Pashley said it was a privilege to work with a myriad of extraordinarily gifted and ultra-motivated young people over such a rich and prosperous career.

He considers watching his charges improve and achieve their goals the most rewarding aspect of the role.

"It is an honour for them to stick with you and let you take them as far as you can," he said.

"All of the elite athletes that progress to nationals give you and absolute thrill."

After almost a lifetime of magic moments the widely-adored and admired taskmaster has called it a day at Track and Field Street.

Ravaged by drought, grass cover is almost non-existent.

The once glorious hub which has been central to the relentless pursuit of excellence for so many cuts a sorry sight.

The running area appears faded and worn as a result of wear and tear.

Deteriorating conditions prompted the Lockyer District Athletics squad to shift, finding a temporary home at Plainland's Faith Lutheran College and Gatton's Lockyer District State High School.

Opting to downsize, the former school teacher has moved to a farming district near Helidon.

He and devoted wife Maureen will take up residence in view of the building which once housed the Carpendale one-teacher school where Pashley shaped young minds as its lone staff member for eight years during the 1960s.

It was a tough decision to move on, with Pashley agonising over leaving family and essential health services behind but a quiet country life and satisfying the love of his life presented enough allure.

The ex-St Mary's and Immaculate Heart Primary Principal will miss Ipswich and its proximity to "everything".

Many of his dearest friends are here and he feels strong links to local businesses and groups.

Doing not much but relaxing on a ride-on mower awaits him and he is very much looking forward to enjoying his retirement. Reuniting with close friends who have remained in Helidon all that time also excites the community-minded citizen.

He loves coaching and will continue to pass on his knowledge and experience as he encourages the next generation of Lockyer athletes to realise their potential.

"It must be nearly like heaven," Pashley said of his picturesque surrounds at Helidon.