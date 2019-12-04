HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar above 40 degrees

FEELING HOT, HOT, HOT: Temperatures in the Valley will soar across the weekend.

IT’S HOT, and it’s going to stay hot.

Temperatures in the Valley will soar to more than 40C at the weekend, with little relief at night.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting multiple days above 40C, and tips Friday and Saturday to be the hottest — reaching 41C and 42C, respectively.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said while the temperatures were more than 10 degrees above average, they weren’t record breaking.

“We’ve seen such above-average temperatures in the last few months, summer feels like it’s been going on for the last two months,” Mr Narramore said.

“Normally this time of the year we start to see it being a bit more humid, we normally shouldn’t be getting the westerly winds this time of year.

“It’s unusual but not unprecedented.”

The heatwave is being driven by a series of cold fronts moving through south-eastern Australia, bringing hot air with them.

“(They’re) causing strong westerly winds across the country and it’s picking up the heat over Central Australia and dragging it towards the coast,” Mr Narramore said.

Thankfully, the westerly winds mean the humidity levels will be far lower, and Mr Narramore described the conditions as a “dry heat”.

But there won’t be any relief from the hot weather at night, as temperatures are unlikely to drop below 20C.

“The first couple of nights we will stay cooler, but once we get into Saturday and the weekend we’re going to see temperatures around 20C, so that’s going to make it just a little bit harder to get any reprieve – or sleep – in the evening,” Mr Narramore said.

The Bureau is also predicting the fire danger to ramp up along with the temperatures, rising from the present Very High danger to Severe across the weekend.