Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FEELING HOT, HOT, HOT: Temperatures in the Valley will soar across the weekend.
FEELING HOT, HOT, HOT: Temperatures in the Valley will soar across the weekend.
News

HEATWAVE: Temperatures to soar above 40 degrees

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
4th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S HOT, and it’s going to stay hot.

Temperatures in the Valley will soar to more than 40C at the weekend, with little relief at night.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting multiple days above 40C, and tips Friday and Saturday to be the hottest — reaching 41C and 42C, respectively.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said while the temperatures were more than 10 degrees above average, they weren’t record breaking.

“We’ve seen such above-average temperatures in the last few months, summer feels like it’s been going on for the last two months,” Mr Narramore said.

“Normally this time of the year we start to see it being a bit more humid, we normally shouldn’t be getting the westerly winds this time of year. 

“It’s unusual but not unprecedented.”

The heatwave is being driven by a series of cold fronts moving through south-eastern Australia, bringing hot air with them.

“(They’re) causing strong westerly winds across the country and it’s picking up the heat over Central Australia and dragging it towards the coast,” Mr Narramore said.

Thankfully, the westerly winds mean the humidity levels will be far lower, and Mr Narramore described the conditions as a “dry heat”.

But there won’t be any relief from the hot weather at night, as temperatures are unlikely to drop below 20C.

“The first couple of nights we will stay cooler, but once we get into Saturday and the weekend we’re going to see temperatures around 20C, so that’s going to make it just a little bit harder to get any reprieve – or sleep – in the evening,” Mr Narramore said.

The Bureau is also predicting the fire danger to ramp up along with the temperatures, rising from the present Very High danger to Severe across the weekend.

bureau of meteorology forecast gatton gatton weather lockyer valley lockyer valley weather weather
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

        Team effort nets childcare centre state recognition

        News Goodstart Early Learning Gatton’s team has been central to its success at the recent statewide Goodstart ‘Goodie’ awards

        Cahill Park lights up the field for sports and fans

        Cahill Park lights up the field for sports and fans

        News It is hoped that the new lighting will illuminate not only sporting games, but also...

        Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

        premium_icon Glider pilot ready to soar at women’s world championships

        News Jenny Thompson first started flying when she was 15 with her dad, and she was...

        Grocery trip ends in petrol station traffic offence

        premium_icon Grocery trip ends in petrol station traffic offence

        News One woman was nabbed by police after she pulled into a petrol station on the...