Heather adds to her success with top town prize

GROWING SUCCESS: Heather Shelton won the Best Urban Garden award in the 2018 Somerset Garden Competition with her beautifully maintained Kilcoy property. Dominic Elsome

HEATHER Shelton lives and breathes gardening.

The Kilcoy resident said her garden had become her passion after she retired from work 10 years ago.

"I would be out here all the time if I could,” Ms Shelton said. "I just love it. It's good therapy.

"I have to tell myself to go inside.”

Ms Shelton won the Best Urban Garden award in this year's Somerset Garden Competition, with her gorgeous front garden wowing the judges even before they had ventured into the yard.

She had also won several Kilcoy garden competitions for her work before council amalgamations.

Ms Shelton's garden features a combination of annuals, water-wise plants and succulents and there's even a veggie patch and fairy garden.

The garden is the culmination of about three decades of devotion but Ms Shelton said she had only become serious about it in the past 10 years.

Ms Shelton said it was satisfying to bring life and colour to the world and watching her creation grow.

"To me it's not a job. Every time you see something new come out you think 'oh that's great',” she said.

Ms Shelton said her advice for budding gardeners is to just have fun and said to her it isn't a science, simply an enjoyable pastime.

"Some of the plants I've got I can't even remember their names,” she said.

