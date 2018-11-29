HEAT WAVE: Everything you need to know for next seven days

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Chuwar on Wednesday.

TEMPERATURES

IPSWICH residents are bracing for days of extreme weather conditions as temperatures are expected to peak at 40C.

The hottest part of the heat wave will be on Monday when forecasters expect temperatures to hit 40C in Ipswich but conditions on the weekend are also hot and dry.

Today will peak at 35C in Ipswich while day time maximums on Friday and the weekend will range between 34C and 38C.

There will be reprieve from the heat on Tuesday when a possible morning shower will help reduce day time maximums to 32C.

Conditions on Wednesday will be more than 10C cooler than on the weekend with highs of 28C.

IPSWICH

Thursday: Maximums of 35C

Friday: 17-34C

Saturday: 19-35C

Sunday: 19-38C

Monday: 23C-40C

Tuesday: 21-32C

Wednesday: 18-28C

GATTON:

Thursday: Maximums of 33C

Friday: 16-34C

Saturday: 17-35C

Sunday: 18-38C

Monday: 23-40C

Tuesday: 19-31C

Wednesday: 17-27C

BOONAH:

Thursday: Maximums of 32C

Friday: 15-32C

Saturday: 16-33C

Sunday: 17-37C

Monday: 20-39C

Tuesday: 19-30C

Wednesday: 15-26C

VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER

FORECASTERS are warning a very high fire danger will be in place across southeast Queensland at least for the next two days.

It comes after a bush fire broke out at Chuwar on Wednesday afternoon.

Flinders Conservation Park at Peak Crossing has been closed all week as crew battle at bush fire at Undullah, south of Ripley.

The fire was first reported on November 24 but as at 9.15am today, the fire was burning in inaccessible country north of Mt Elliot Rd.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire and will monitor the fire throughout the day.

Another fire is burning at Mount French, near Boonah.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said warm temperatures were expected to fuel the fire risk today and tomorrow.

"It will be a warm week and temperatures will increase again into Sunday and Monday ahead of a trough coming through," Ms Yuasa said.

"Once that moves through there will be a slightly cooler air mass and a bit of relief on the way but we'll have to wait till next week.

"There should be weaker winds compared to Wednesday.

"For Ipswich it should be much less windy today, looking ahead we might see those winds pick up on Sunday or Monday but they should be light for the next couple of days.

"There is still a very high fire danger today and Friday, dropping back to high.

"Fire dangers are still elevated so it's still worth being cautious."

The previous fire ban ending at midnight on Wednesday has been extended and a fire ban applies midnight on Thursday in the local government areas of Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Logan and Scenic Rim.