Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Brisbane Heat cricket star in hospital after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.
A Brisbane Heat cricket star in hospital after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.
News

Heat star in hospital with suspected COVID case

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
4th Dec 2020 5:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Cricket star Mujeeb Ur Rahman is being taken to hospital from a Gold Coast hotel after being diagnosed with a suspected case of COVID-19.

The world No.2 ranked Afghani spinner had flown into Australia to play for Brisbane Heat in this year's KFC Big Bash.

He is believed to be one of three new COVID cases discovered in quarantine at the Voca Hotel in Surfers Paradise, according to police sources.

 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman of the Heat in action during the Big Bash League. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman of the Heat in action during the Big Bash League. (AAP Image/Darren England)

 

They are all being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mujeeb had been playing for the King's XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Heat star in Qld hospital with suspected COVID case

brisbane heat coronavirus mujeeb ur rahman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carols, markets to provide a weekend of festive cheer

        Premium Content Carols, markets to provide a weekend of festive cheer

        News There is plenty to do this weekend in the Lockyer Valley including markets just in time for Christmas

        UPDATE: Investigations reveal cause of fire

        Premium Content UPDATE: Investigations reveal cause of fire

        News Investigations have revealed the cause of a fire in Toogoolawah overnight.

        Palaszczuk makes NSW border decision

        Premium Content Palaszczuk makes NSW border decision

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk said border closure would take ‘very, very, very large...

        Keep on trucking: Local transport firm's important milestone

        Premium Content Keep on trucking: Local transport firm's important milestone

        News One of the Valley’s most recognisable brands has celebrated an important...