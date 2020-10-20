HEARTWARMING: How Laidley rescue dog found loving new home

A SMITHFIELD cattle dog has found himself a new home, including a playmate, after his new owners saw his adoption post on the Gatton Star Facebook page.

Tank, the 11-month-old dog, was surrendered to Brave Companion Dog Rescue at Laidley in August but stayed just two months before finding his furever home.

His new owners had inquired about adoption, but the “adopt me” post on the Star’s Facebook page made them call the shelter.

He has since been renamed Hank, but that hasn’t stopped his loving, playful nature.

Hanks new owners, Kristelle and Jason, said Hank came to them not knowing much after ending up in an animal shelter.

Hank (previously tank) at his new home. Photo: Contributed

“He was too scared to come inside,” Kristelle said.

“Watching him blossom into his own personality and explore places he has never really known brings us so much joy.”

Brave Companion Dog Rescue is a no-kill animal shelter that cares for abandoned and unwanted dogs.

Shelter owner Ludelle Milne said Hank’s was a “cuddle pot” that enjoyed playing with everything.

“He’s absolutely spoiled rotten and he’s got a good home with a little red female cattle dog,” Ludelle said.

Hank (previously tank) with his new playmate Tilly at his new home

Ms Milne said she had just two dogs available for adoption, with a couple more undergoing vaccinations and desexing.

“They just seem to be doing out the door,” she said.

“We don’t let dogs go if people have to work from home due to coronavirus, because at some stage they have to go back to work.”

Kristelle encouraged anyone wanting to get a dog to consider adopting.

“While Brave Dogs are great, a shelter is no place for a loving dog long term,” she said.

“The dogs surrendered to Brave Dogs have such beautiful natures and so much love to give.

“Some need a little more time and love but I promise you it will be worth it.”