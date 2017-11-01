Hearts soaring over Gatton

HEART WARMING: Gatton's Phil MacMahon popped the question to Kerri Beasley with duct tape on his plane. (re-enactment).

HEART WARMING: Gatton's Phil MacMahon popped the question to Kerri Beasley with duct tape on his plane. (re-enactment). Francis Witsenhuysen

WHEN Kerri Beasley saw her partner Phil's plane soaring over her work she had no idea he was proposing.

The Gatton couple celebrated their 11-year anniversary on Thursday, October 19, and Phil planned to take to the skies to pop the question that afternoon, but due to inclement weather he decided to hold off.

"On the Friday he asked me to come out of work at council because he had something to give me which he specified was not a new car,” Kerri chuckled.

"When I saw his plane fly over I just thought he was on a joy ride.”

It wasn't until Phil had turned the plane around to fly back over town, Kerri realised there were the words "Marry Me L” taped underneath the wings.

"The L is for Louie, which is his nick name for me,” Kerri explained.

"It was amazing and so special.”

The happy couple. Francis Witsenhuysen

Phil said proposing using duct tape was a little unusual though he was happy with how it all went.

"I thought, me proposing with duct tape and Kerri accepting by text. There's not many proposals that get accepted by text.” Phil laughed.

"You don't want to rush these things but it was time after 11 years.”

Although the couple had floated the idea of getting married, the proposal took Kerri by surprise.

Phil, who's has been a hobbyist pilot for many years, came up with the idea pretty quickly and began devising the perfect plan to get his 1949 Auster plane proposal ready.

"I snuck down to the hangar and spent two hours duct taping it one night,” he laughed.

With a sunset wedding planned for June on their property, the couple revealed there would be one unique thing about the wedding reception.

"We will be having it in the plane hangar,” Kerri said.

"We are looking forward to celebrating with our loved ones who have been waiting for the past 11 years, like us.”