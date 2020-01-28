Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Connor Horan: Mum and grandmother share last video of boy

by Kate Kyriacou
28th Jan 2020 12:31 PM | Updated: 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE mother and grandmother of a little boy who died in the care of his babysitter have made an emotional plea for information to help piece together his final days.

Connor Horan died on August 19, 2018, after being driven to hospital by his 38-year-old babysitter with multiple head and internal injuries.

The two-year-old was not breathing and doctors performed CPR for 30 minutes before the little boy was declared dead.

The woman told police he'd fallen down a short flight of stairs.

Connor's family today released an emotional statement pleading for answers.

"My last memory of Connor … he was sitting at my kitchen table wearing my ex-partner's hat. He had the biggest smile on his face," his mother Emily said in a tearful video message.

"I was trying teaching him different people and who they are. And I said, who's mummy? And he pointed to his heart.

Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries. Picture Supplied
Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries. Picture Supplied

"I'll never forget the last time I saw that precious face. Please, please come forward.

"We need answers. We need to know what has happened to him. It's been a nightmare.

"We really need to get to the bottom of this."

Connor's grandmother, Deborah Ballard, was also tearful in her plea for information.

"My grandson was being looked after by a babysitter and on that morning he was taken to the Warwick Hospital passed away.

"I am asking for anyone that knows any information or has seen my grandson or the babysitter over that weekend, which was the 18th and the 19th of august 2018 … please go to the police.

"My family need to know why my grandson died that day and to get some closure for Connor's death."

She said the last time she saw Connor was on the Thursday - the day before he was taken to stay with his babysitter.

"The last time I saw my grandson was the Thursday prior to that weekend when I picked him up from day care," she said.

"He was so happy to see me.

"He has this little happy dance that he does. And gosh we miss that so much.

"He came up to me three times that day before he left doing his little happy dance, putting his arms up in the air to get a cuddle from grandma.

"We just want to know what happened to my grandson. Please, anybody out there, please, please come forward with any information."

More Stories

Show More
connor horan grandmother mother police toddler video

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers need to be involved in ‘biggest decision in decades’

        premium_icon Farmers need to be involved in ‘biggest decision in decades’

        News Industry groups are warning irrigators now is the time to step up with Water from Wivenhoe project moving forward.

        Just talk to us: Council hears plea to improve rural road

        premium_icon Just talk to us: Council hears plea to improve rural road

        News Nearly a decade after the 2011 floods, road is yet to be resurfaced

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        News Just five years into her time in the Show Society, Michaela Kammholz has made her...

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        News Drivers are reminded to slow down and be considerate as school returns tomorrow.