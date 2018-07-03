Heartbreak for Gatton Hawks

STAND-OUT: Gatton's Nash Hawthorn tries to grab a piece of Wattles star man Matt Duggan on Saturday.

STAND-OUT: Gatton's Nash Hawthorn tries to grab a piece of Wattles star man Matt Duggan on Saturday. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks came within a whisker of knocking off the highly rated Wattles on Saturday but a late field goal from star Warriors man Matt Duggan crushed their hopes of completing a thrilling recovery mission.

Gatton found themselves down by 16 points in the first half and without a point on the board but turned the game on its head with three converted tries and a penalty goal to lead 26-20 with less than 15 minutes remaining.

The drama didn't stop there as Travis Burns pulled Wattles level with a late try and then Duggan coolly slotted a field goal in the dying stages to seal the win for the visitors in front of the Cahill Park faithful.

Gatton centre Daniel Jennings was again a stand-out for the home side with two classy tries.

Despite the loss, the Hawks remain in sixth place on the table but have seen the rest of the top five sides open up a big gap ahead of them.

Their next fixture is a date at home against Pittsworth and the Danes are snipping at their heels just two points below them.

Reserve Grade kept up their pursuit at the top of the ladder with another victory, leaving them just a point off table toppers Highfields.

Jack Pender (3), Bruce Milsom (2), Liam Neumann (2), Todd Bichel and Jack Marlow were amongst the tries as the Hawks soared to a 62-20 win over Wattles.

In a much tighter affair, Second Division edged Stanthorpe 18-6 thanks to scores to William Sadler, Lachlan Gorman, Matthew Schimke and Harley White.