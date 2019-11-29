Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The baby girl was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
The baby girl was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
News

Heartbreak as twin baby dies in hospital

by Danielle O’Neal
29th Nov 2019 5:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BABY found unresponsive and rushed to hospital after a tragic accident that claimed the life of her twin sister has died in hospital.

The six-week-old girl, who had been taken to Royal ­Brisbane and Women's Hospital in critical condition on Wednesday morning, died about 7.30pm on Thursday night.

Paramedics were called to a Sunnybank Hills home on Sunray St at 5.40am on Wednesday after a woman woke to find the babies unresponsive next to her in bed.

It is understood that the ­babies may have been smothered by bedding.

Police at the scene of the incident in Sunnybank Hills. Picture: Peter Wallis
Police at the scene of the incident in Sunnybank Hills. Picture: Peter Wallis

One of the twin girls was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Neighbours previously described having heard the father "howling" after the tragic discovery was made.

The twin sisters have two siblings - an older brother, who was described by neighbours as a "toddler" and an older sister about "kindergarten age".

The parents were described by neighbours as friendly and ­loving, having doted on their children and given them "everything they wanted".

Police ruled the incident as non-suspicious, with detectives having taken down their crime scene at the house before noon on Wednesday.

More Stories

editors picks infant deaths queensland twin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Governments to sign off on Inland Rail agreement

        premium_icon Governments to sign off on Inland Rail agreement

        News THE Federal and Queensland Governments will today sign the bilateral agreement for the Queensland portion of Inland Rail, bringing an end to years of disputes...

        • 29th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        2011 Queensland floods class action judgment delivery due

        2011 Queensland floods class action judgment delivery due

        Environment What the 2011 Queensland floods class action means.

        Council hounded with requests for extra pets

        premium_icon Council hounded with requests for extra pets

        News The impact of Somerset’s Dog Inspection Program has brought about a flood of...

        Christmas coming early for event-filled weekend

        Christmas coming early for event-filled weekend

        News The festive season is off to an early start, with a range of Christmas-themed...