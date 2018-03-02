Heart and mind equally important for student development

MAN OF FAITH: Faith Lutheran College, Plainland deputy principal Tyson Kenny has worked at the school for a decade.

MAN OF FAITH: Faith Lutheran College, Plainland deputy principal Tyson Kenny has worked at the school for a decade. Contributed

Name: Tyson Kenny.

Occupation: Faith Lutheran College, Plainland deputy principal.

Age: 34.

Marital Status: Married.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with Faith Lutheran College?

Any opportunity to help challenge the minds of students, whilst also ensuring they develop a nurturing heart. A core responsibility of schools is to assist students in preparing for the future; however, we also want to ensure they have the most developed and nurtured hearts and minds to allow them to succeed post schooling, where they can make valuable and long lasting contributions to our future communities and society in general.

Why did you decide to get involved with Faith Lutheran College?

An opportunity to join Faith came about 10 years ago, which included the chance to lead the college curriculum and teach drama, as well as co-ordinate and direct the first few musicals at the college. Ultimately, I joined Faith because I saw tremendous potential in the college, which also had a strong focus on instilling Christian values in students and developing their God-given talents.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I have been fortunate to meet Collingwood President Eddie McGuire and past Captain and current Coach Nathan Buckley. This came about through my family's connection to the Collingwood Football Club, and took place in the early 2000's.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Marrying the love of my life Rachel, and raising two beautiful children with her, Oscar and Mabel.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

When I was in high school, a year level co-ordinator once told students in my cohort that "if someone acts like a dirt bag, then it does not mean you need lower your standards and act like a dirt bag as well". Whilst this is a pretty blunt sort of message, which I'd possibly rephrase these days, I believe it does remind people of the import- ance of upholding one's integrity and valuing the worth and dignity of others.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Whilst there are many that come to mind, based on my role at Faith, I would want all people to work towards developing their God-given talents and everyone having an open mind and growth mindset.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Somewhere in the 20's20s, as I feel full of energy and excited to serve the community.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Trying to keep fit, which includes a regular running routine. I find running somewhat cathartic and a good way to release stress and build positive energy.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Holidaying with my family. I was blessed to experience many great holiday trips as a child, perhaps none better than visiting Mont Saint-Michel in France.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Visiting one of the many beautiful homesteads or bed and breakfast establishments, such as Branell Homestead in Laidley.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I'd like to think I would share part of any winnings with a certain charity group or people that are in need. I am sure I would also find my way on a holiday or two with family and friends.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My mother, Colleen, for teaching me to stand up for what is right, and my sister, Alexis, for her unwavering pursuit and love of learning - both incredibly inspiring women in my life.