Hearn moves from quality control to supervisor

WORKING at a vegetable farm is not just about picking produce in rain, hail or shine.

There are plenty of jobs in the background, shed and office providing career pathways for anyone wanting to become involved in the horticulture industry.

The pathway progression is an aspect of horticulture that has amazed Rugby Farm's Kimberley Hearn.

The 24-year-old recently was awarded young supervisor/manager of the year at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship awards and has her sights set on moving up the ranks.

She began her career at Rugby Farm three years ago as a quality control officer and since progressed to value-add shed supervisor.

Her team looks after the convenient, ready-to-cook fresh vegetable packets, found in Coles supermarkets.

From slicing, dicing and packing, Ms Hearn oversees 80 staff on any given day, and enjoys seeing them progress in their jobs.

"I love working with a large group of people,” she said.

"We always try and make it a positive environment.”

Ms Hearn has held the role as supervisor for about a year and enjoys working closely with the marketing team to come up with innovative ideas for the consumer.

"I've grown a bit since I first started here,” she said.

"Ever since I got this job, I have wanted to keep doing better than I did yesterday.

"I've always got mentors helping me and pushing me for new ideas.”

Rugby Farm HR general manager Toni Schaumberg said the company was incredibly proud of Ms Hearn.

"Participating in the local Business Awards was a great opportunity to recognise the hard work and achievements of our nominated team members.,” she said.

We are incredibly proud of Kimberley Hearn, being awarded Young Supervisor of the Year and also Christine Woolmer who was a finalist in the Employee of the Year Category.”