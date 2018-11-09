Healthy prognosis on medical and dental centre investment

THE fully-leased Beerwah Surgery & Dental Centre has hit the market as an investment opportunity and has already attracted an extremely high level of interest.

The stand-alone building over nine separate tenancies at 72 Simpson Street is being offered for sale in one line via an expressions of interest campaign.

The 702sq m building on 952sq m of land is being marketed by Jason O'Meara of Savills Sunshine Coast who said the property provides a rare and highly sought-after medical investment opportunity with growth income over time.

"The property offers four strong medical tenants across the nine lots with anchor and long-standing tenant Beerwah Surgery and Family Medical Practice occupying over 50% of the buildings total NLA," he said.

The doctors surgery lease runs to June 2022 with three further five-year terms.

The additional tenants occupying the premises include Medlab Pathology, Dental Excel and X-Ray, bringing the total estimated passing net income to approximately $271,000 per annum.

"The surgery and doctors have been operating in this location for a few decades and are certainly established," Mr O'Meara said.

X-Ray Imaging have been operating since 2011 and Dental Excel since 2009.

The property is subject to significant exposure from passing traffic, with 24m of street frontage to high-profile Simpson Street.

The property is situated in the heart of Beerwah, which benefits from a large residential catchment and commercial growth underpinned by local tourism, education, retail services and agriculture.

"Since launching the campaign very recently we have fielded over 25 direct and qualified enquiries on the property," he said.

Mr O'Meara said the offering enjoys good positioning at the southern and most active end of the main retail strip, two doors up from Aldi Shopping Centre and directly next door to Pharma Save chemist.

Expressions of interest offers close 4pm Thursday, November 29.

Contact: 0408 087 868