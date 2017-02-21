33°
Healthy futures for Lockyer Valley kids

Tom Threadingham
| 20th Feb 2017 9:30 AM
GREEN THUMBS: Junior Landcare has been busy distributing hundreds of plants , with OLGC receiving their plants on Monday.
GREEN THUMBS: Junior Landcare has been busy distributing hundreds of plants , with OLGC receiving their plants on Monday. Tom Threadingham

SCHOOLS across the region will soon have flourishing vegetable gardens thanks to a special delivery.

Lockyer Valley Junior Landcare has been busy visiting schools across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset, delivering trays of vegetable seedlings as part of their edible garden project.

The group will even travel out to the Darling Downs and South Burnett to deliver the plants and will visit more than 170 schools.

Our Lady of Good Counsel welcomed members of Landcare on Monday, with the students happy to accept a wide variety of vegetable seedlings.

OLGC student James Ryan said he enjoyed seeing the plants grow and eating the fresh vegetables.

"It's good for nature and the environment and brings our school together,” he said.

"We get to look after them and pick them too.”

OLGC principal Nathan Haley said it was important for students to understand the importance of eating fresh and healthy food.

"It's teaching the children about eating healthy and how to care for the environment,” he said.

The program is only achieved thanks to Pohlmans Nursery, which donates all the plants.

Lockyer Valley Landcare project manager Greg Grimes said it was the fifth year the group had run the project.

"It gives every child an opportunity to see where their food grows and comes from and they get to try it fresh from the school gardens,” Mr Grimes said.

Landcare and Pohlmans will collaborate to do further deliveries in Terms 2 and 3.

Topics:  gatton landcare lockyer valley our lady of good counsel vegetables

