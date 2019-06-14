Healthy brew gives second life to fruit

Laidley Greengrocer owner Kylie Kajewski is putting her own kombucha on the shelves.

AFTER buying and consuming bottled kombucha to aid her own health, Kylie Kajewski decided to take to the fermentation station herself.

Citing its health benefits and flavour as two reasons she was initially drawn to the beverage, the Laidley Greengrocer owner said she wanted to give the town a healthy alternative by brewing and stocking the drink in her shop.

"Kombucha is a form of fermentation, generally of tea,” Ms Kajewski said.

"It's a live culture and there are health benefits to it and having that live culture in the tummy for gut health.”

Unable to drink a lot of water for health reasons but not a fan of soft drink, kombucha proved to be exactly what the doctor ordered for Ms Kajewski.

"I like a fizzy drink but I don't want to drink soft drink so I'll have kombucha,” she said.

"It's very much like a fizzy cordial; it is sweet. My favourite is the berry and the passionfruit; I love the passionfruit.”

Having plenty of fresh produce around in the shop, Ms Kajewski figured making kombucha would be an opportunity to showcase her fruit and use older stock.

"It's a way for me to use my produce and showcase the many different ways you can use it,” she said.

"When I start getting produce that hasn't sold, I can take it off the shelf and give it a second life.”

Ms Kajewski said the key to making kombucha came down to using good still water and a SCOBY - the acronym for symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast.

"Use good water, not tap water,” she said.

"And set about 2 to 4 litres of water up with your SCOBY and tea, cover it over and let it sit for about two weeks.”

Small amounts of sugar are involved in the flavouring, but Ms Kajewski said the presence of the SCOBY was enough for the fermentation process to take place.

"You don't need lots of sugar, just a little bit for sweetening,” she said.