Health warning over sudden spate of overdoses

by AAP
13th Dec 2019 9:31 AM
A SPATE of drug overdoses have killed several people in Queensland's southeast, with others left critically ill, police say.

Police and paramedics will issue a public warning on Friday after a series of overdoses in the Metro South health region over the past week.

"These incidents include many patients being hospitalised in critical conditions, and sadly, several fatal outcomes," the two services said in a statement on Friday.

No other details were given.

The Metro South area covers Brisbane, Logan, Redlands and the Scenic Rim inland from the Gold Coast.

Authorities will issue a public warning at a press conference in Brisbane on Friday.

