Warning as temperatures continue to soar

QUEENSLANDERS will swelter through another day of scorching weather as extreme heatwave conditions continue until midweek, with emergency services on high alert for heat-related sicknesses.

The Bureau of Meteorology has announced southeast Queensland is sweating through "extreme" heatwave conditions, which is the rarest kind of heatwave.

BOM forecaster David Crock said today may be even hotter than Monday in some parts of the southeast interior, with Ipswich expected to climb to 40C.

Queensland Ambulance Service director of clinical quality and patient safety Tony Hucker said paramedics would be on "high alert" for vulnerable members of the community, such as the elderly, children, pets and those who are sick.

"Heat stress or heat exhaustion is easily treatable," he said, urging rest for the person affected, cooling them off and getting their fluids up.

"Heat stroke is very dangerous. This is at the end point of the heat-related illness spectrum, and it's dangerous - fundamentally, your organs start breaking down and you can die. So it's so important not to let people get to that level of illness."

Mr Hucker said it was not acceptable under any circumstances for parents to leave a child or pet in the car, as things can turn tragic in a matter of minutes. In extreme heat the temperature in a car can climb to 50C.

"It only takes minutes for the temperature to rise inside a car to fatal proportions, where we can see really quite horrible outcomes for kids," he said.

The QAS is urging people to look after themselves and be sensible in the hot weather so their services aren't required.

"We're busy, we see 3500 patients a day and once we start seeing temperatures go up we can see that workload go up by a factor of 100, in some cases even more. It's really important people look out for themselves, avoid the hottest part of the day, stay out of the sun, wear loose-fitted clothing, keep water close by and just try and take it easy on these really hot days," he said.

The QAS will also be on high alert for heat-related illnesses during Melbourne Cup festivities.

"Alcohol, hot sun and having fun is a dangerous combination so it's all in moderation," Mr Hucker said.

"In among the drinking of champagne, drink lots of water and if you're out in the sun, minimise the amount of alcohol and increase the amount of water and you should be OK."

Ipswich at 40C is set to be the hottest areas in the southeast interior tomorrow, so Courtney Haynes is planning to spend a little time in the pool with her 11-month-old bub Ruby.

"We've been using a tub on the deck for a pool, but it's just not cutting it in this heat," she said. "We'll just be going to the pool or chilling out in shopping centres, (as) we don't have airconditioning unfortunately."

Tuesday's hottest predicted temperatures in the southeast's extreme heatwave are: Ipswich 40C; Gatton 39C; Beaudesert 39C; Esk 39C; Toowoomba 36C; Sunshine Coast 33C; Brisbane 33C.