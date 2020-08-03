Menu
Weather Sunday
Weather

Head over heels for an early spring

by Isabella Magee
3rd Aug 2020 4:55 AM
Bright and sunny days are ahead for Queenslanders as the mercury begins to rise this week in the run to spring.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Matthew Bass said while partly cloudy days were expected, most of the state would reach 26C from mid-week.

"The start of the week will be mostly fine across the coast… it'll be about 24C across the next couple of days in Brisbane," Mr Bass said.

 

Makira Marango and Beau Clarke, both 19, enjoy a study break in the sun at Moffat Beach in Caloundra as temperatures warm up across southeast Queensland. Picture: Lachie Millard
Makira Marango and Beau Clarke, both 19, enjoy a study break in the sun at Moffat Beach in Caloundra as temperatures warm up across southeast Queensland. Picture: Lachie Millard

 

From Tuesday, temperatures up to 6C higher than average are expected in Charleville and surrounding towns, with similar rises in most of the state by Wednesday.

"Inland will get up to six degrees higher than average," Mr Bass said.

"Wednesday … from Brisbane to Mount Isa, seeing 3C to 4C higher.

"And to end the week, rainfall of 10-30mm …

"The southeast will see the same on Friday, clearing by the weekend.

"It's going to be a stunning week."

 

 

Originally published as Head over heels for an early spring

