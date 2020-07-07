‘He will ride with us’: Incredible tribute to firefighter
A BELOVED Cairns firefighter who died last year in an off-duty tragedy has been honoured with a plaque affixed to a new fire truck in a legacy his family hope could live on forever.
Father and grandfather Brant Jones, 58, died in November last year after falling and hitting his head at Behana Gorge, south of Cairns.
He had spent more than 12 years working at fire stations around Cairns, the past four at Cairns South station, and one of two new trucks which have arrived in the city will be emblazoned with his name.
"It just goes to show what kind of an impact he had," his daughter Stacey Ghietti said.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Assistant Commissioner Adam Gwin said he hoped to create a tradition that the plaque would be transferred to a new local truck when the current one was eventually retired.
"Brant was one of those people that had an effect, he left a lasting impression on people," he said.
"His tragic passing actually had a great impact internally.
"This is a way of us saying thank you and recognising what he has done for the organisation and for the community."
The second new truck will remain at Cairns station and joins a fleet of around 50 appliances in the Far North.
The region also received 10 new trailers primarily for use in rural areas.
