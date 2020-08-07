Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A father of two who has previously been jailed for arson is set to be locked up again after for lighting vegetation during the last horror fire season.
A father of two who has previously been jailed for arson is set to be locked up again after for lighting vegetation during the last horror fire season. Mike Knott
Crime

‘He must go to jail’: Man lit blazes at height of bushfires

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
7th Aug 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moreton Bay man is likely to be jailed after pleading guilty to lighting fires during the height of 2019's horror bushfire season.

Clayton Jay Ganzer pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to wilful damage and stealing charges.

The court heard that between November 13 and December 21 last year Mr Ganzer lit vegetation on fire.

The court heard Mr Ganzer, 46, has previously been jailed for arson offences.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said the father of two "needs to go to jail for this".

"He's pleaded guilty to setting fire to vegetation in November and December last year," Mr Morgan said.

"Which was, to my recollection, just about the height of the serious community concerns about bushfires.

"That means he must go to jail for this."

The sentence was adjourned for information regarding Mr Ganzer's mental health.

Originally published as 'He must go to jail': Man lit blazes at height of bushfires

arson clayton jay ganzer court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Region's best doctor as voted by you

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region's best doctor as voted by you

        Opinion We asked who the best doctors are in the region, here’s who you voted for.

        NAMED: Drink drivers shocked to be above the limit

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink drivers shocked to be above the limit

        Crime Drivers who were sure they could drive have had a wake up call

        Full postal vote needed for state’s safety, MP says

        Premium Content Full postal vote needed for state’s safety, MP says

        Politics Lockyer representative calls on Electoral Commission to make changes

        Dodgy habits police are cracking down on

        Premium Content Dodgy habits police are cracking down on

        Crime Starting this week, Somerset police are paying particular attention to these...