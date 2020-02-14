‘He has a gun’: Grandma hears grandkids are in lockdown

Centenary Height State School in into lockdown on Valentine’s Day as police hunt a suspected gunman in nearby streets. Photo: Nev Madsen

IT WAS the phone call a grandparent never wants to receive.

For one Lockyer Valley grandmother, who wished to remain anonymous, what she was told by her caller was enough to give someone goosebumps.

The grandmother was told her three young grandchildren were in lockdown at their school amid a declared police emergency situation.

Having just returned from the cemetery having visited her late husband’s gravesite on Valentine’s Day, the woman heard her phone ring.

It was her daughter and there were three missed calls.

“I thought, gee, something’s got to be wrong,” the woman said.

“She told me she was very worried about the children – she said someone stole a car and that he has a gun.”

Centenary Heights State School was in lockdown and her grandchildren were huddled inside a building with a number of their classmates.

“She said there were 100 children huddled into a room – and her three were together,” she said.

“She has one daughter who is really panicky and was distraught.”

Turning to social media and news websites, the grandmother discovered more about the situation, learning that a suspected gunman was hiding in a nearby home.

“I thought, those poor children – they would be so scared,” she said.

“Especially if they hear there’s a gunman on the loose.”

The grandmother heard around midday the students were allowed to leave the classroom after the lockdown had been lifted.

The school and nearby shops went into lockdown after police received reports of a stolen vehicle and a possibly armed man.

The Toowoomba Chronicle reported police arrested a man on Friday morning following the incident.