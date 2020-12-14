‘He didn’t have to lose his life’: Family anguish after man dies in custody

WARNING: This story contains pictures and video of deceased Indigenous Australians.

The family of Ashley Washington, a 31-year-old man who died after he was arrested by police, are seeking answers after footage of the incident emerged.

Through a spokeswoman, the family said it was grieving.

"Ashley had a heart problem and I could only imagine what his last moments would have been like knowing very well he was going to die," she said.

A police K9 unit was searching for Mr Washington after reports of a break in at a home in Warana Ave, about 6.50pm on Sunday.

A 32-year-old senior constable and his dog, Turbo, intercepted Mr Washington at the intersection of Jellicoe St and Glendowner St, a short time later.

Police allege Mr Washington lunged at the officer and his dog armed with a pair of scissors, wounding both.

As a result, the officer deployed his taser, bringing Mr Washington to the ground, before backup arrived.

In the footage, at least four officers can be seen piling on Mr Washington, as he calls out.

The family spokeswoman agreed that the allegations against Mr Washington were serious.

"It's wrong what he was going to do but he didn't have to lose his life," she said.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported Mr Washington to the Toowoomba Hospital, but he suffered an unspecified medical episode en route and was declared deceased at 8pm, about an hour after the initial call for service.

The Queensland Police Service's Ethical Standards Command will investigate the officers' actions.

It is standard procedure for all deaths in custody to be subject to a full coronial inquest, to be set at a later date.

