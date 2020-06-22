Hazy days ahead for small Somerset town

SMOKE HAZARD: Residents are advised to shut windows and doors today, Tuesday, as controlled burns begin.

FIRE and smoke will surround a small Somerset town for the second time in less than a year.

Fire crews fought hard to keep Jimna safe from the devastating bushfires in early November, battling the blaze on the frontline while residents were forced to evacuate.

As part of their defence, crews set up firebreaks, stacking the cleared vegetation into piles out of the way.

Given the conditions, it was far too dangerous to dispose of the piles of vegetation at the time, but fire crews will soon return to the town to finish the job.

As long as conditions permit, the piles of vegetation will be burnt one by one on Tuesday, June 23, to ensure they don’t pose a fire risk in the coming season.

Due to the number and size of the stacks, there is a likely smoke risk for those nearby.

Residents in the vicinity are asked to close their windows and doors, and keep any respiratory medications at hand.

There will be an opportunity for residents to speak with the fire crews before the burns start, with local brigade members and volunteer community educators available at the Jimna Public Hall at 9am.

QFES representatives say it will not be a one-off, and conversations will continue well into the future with local council and other agencies to develop further hazard mitigation plans for the town.

