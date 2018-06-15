Menu
Login
The incident is reportedly unfolding near an American Airlines plane at Sydney airport. Picture: 7 News
The incident is reportedly unfolding near an American Airlines plane at Sydney airport. Picture: 7 News
Breaking

Hazmat situation under way at Sydney airport

15th Jun 2018 9:27 AM

EMERGENCY services are responding to a suspected unknown substance that was found close to a passenger jet at Sydney airport.

Seven fire crews are on the tarmac, where they are understood to be assisting with a hazmat situation.

Emergency crews arrived at the airport about 8am.

The situation is reported to be unfolding near an American Airlines plane. It is unclear whether the plane had recently arrived at Sydney or was preparing to take off.

Sydney Airport has been contacted for comment.

More to come.

hazmat substance sydney sydney airport

Top Stories

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    News Monnie Raymont and Elsa Joseph will offer their expertise on Saturday, June 23.

    • 15th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
    Faith measure rugby success by growth of character

    Faith measure rugby success by growth of character

    News The rugby union program has gone from strength to strength.

    45 year career full of highlights

    45 year career full of highlights

    News Recognising his service to the community

    Scott Haley enjoys putting back into passion

    Scott Haley enjoys putting back into passion

    News Get to know Gatton Campdraft Association president Scott Haley.

    Local Partners