A planned burn in the Lockyer National Park is producing thick smoke in the Lockyer Valley. March 25, 2020.
HAZARD REDUCTION: Planned burn producing thick smoke

Dominic Elsome
by
25th Mar 2020 4:06 PM
 A PLANNED burn in the Lockyer National Park is producing heavy smoke in the area. 

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is conducting the planned burn, near Vinegar Hill, and rangers will be working on the burn for most of the week while conditions are favourable.

A statement from QPWS said the activity was an important part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

"As a result, smoke will be seen in the hills to the north of the Warrego Highway - Gatton Bypass," the statement read.

"The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

"This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration."

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

