Hawks teams flying into finals

Two Junior Hawks team are hoping to secure victories at their grand finals this weekend.

"We've got our Under 13/14 Development Cup side playing in the grand final, and also our Under 17 Girls,” Junior Hawks President Shayne Brooking said.

"The 13/14 DC side made it through to the grand finals a few years ago, and they also made the semi-finals last year.”

He said this was the first year that Toowoomba Rugby League had held a girl's competition, making this a fantastic season for the Under 17's team, who qualified first for the finals season.

"Both sides won the major semi-finals, and were first to qualify for the grand final,” Mr Brooking said.

"Confidence is high for both sides, especially the Girl's side. We've got a really strong Under 17's team.”

He said he was hoping for a strong showing from spectators to support the teams' achievements.

"Hopefully we'll have a big crowd of supporters up there, there was a big crowd up watching the senior game, so hopefully we get similar numbers for the juniors.”

The Toowoomba Junior Rugby League Grand Finals will take place at Clive Berghofer Stadium, on Saturday 14.