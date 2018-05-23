Hawks swoop on a statement victory

UP FOR IT: Michael Frohloff, supported by Tye Gray, runs with the ball for the Hawks on Sunday.

UP FOR IT: Michael Frohloff, supported by Tye Gray, runs with the ball for the Hawks on Sunday. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks rose to the occasion with the defending champions in town to well-and-truly kickstart their season.

Even with key personnel still missing, including the late withdrawal of the in-form Scott Cubit, Gatton were too good for Dalby, coming away with a 36-22 victory at Cahill Park on Sunday.

Although a commanding effort was needed from the entire side to overcome a strong Diehards unit, Denzel King was a stand-out after setting up three tries and scoring one himself.

Tye Gray, Daniel Jennings, Austin Jennings, Haydan Lipp, Michael Frohloff and Shannon Hicks grabbed the other four-pointers.

Coach Shaun Hobson said the strong performance was one to build on going forward.

"Now our challenge is to continue and improve, putting together back-to- back wins,” Hobson said.

"So it's back to the training paddock, where we go in preparation for our next game which is again at home against the extremely dangerous and improving Brothers.”

The under-18s stand atop the competition after overcoming an undefeated team for the second week in a row.

The young Hawks took a slender 16-14 lead into the break but they were on fire in the second half, scoring 20 unanswered points to secure a 36-14 victory over their Dalby counterparts.

In other action on the weekend, Reserve Grade drew 24-all and Second Division recorded a 32-24 win.