Hawks plagued by injury with three games remaining

Gatton Hawks v West End in round 7 of the Ipswich Rugby League Vounteers Cup. PHOTO: BRUCE CLAYTON

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gatton Hawks will be down four players for the remainder of the season, all with dislocated shoulders.

Hawks A-Grade coach Andrew Schmidt said the players had taken some hard knocks against much bigger Ipswich teams that they weren’t “used to”

James Harlow, Bailey Williams, Lachlan Gorman and Kane Goldwater will be on the bench, each with shoulder injuries.

The team continued its injury streak on Saturday, going down 54-14 against West End at Keith Sternberg Oval.

The Hawks, already down four of the front-row players with injuries and commitments, were “given a towelling”, Schmidt said.

“They were just too big for us. A heap of young fellas on the field,” he said.

“They didn’t stop trying but by the end of the game we had no one left on the bench with a lot of injuries.”

With three games left of the Ipswich Rugby League minor round, Schmidt said the Gatton side would need to win all three games to make the Volunteer Cup finals.

They face Souths next week, ahead of Goodna at Goodna and host the final round of the season on October 3 against Valleys.

“I think it's going to be very hard to. We nearly have to win three games. If we win two (games), our for and against won’t be as good as West End,” Schmidt said.

“We’re really going to be pushing up hill to make it.”

Key player Brandon Clarke, who missed the last round, is expected to make a return for the clash against Souths at Herb Steinohrt Oval next week.

“I think we can beat Souths next week, then we’ll have a crack at Goodna, then Valleys at home,” Schmidt said.

“Goodna at Goodna is going to be ask – they’re going to want to impress, they’ll put their best side on the paddock, and they’ve got a lot of talented boys on that side.”