Hawks notch up three wins on trot

HIT-UP: Gatton's Allan Morris takes the ball up against Goondiwindi on Sunday.

HIT-UP: Gatton's Allan Morris takes the ball up against Goondiwindi on Sunday. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks' momentum continues to chug along with their third victory in a row on Sunday inching them into the top six.

They arrived home from the longest road trip of the year with the points after a 40-24 victory over a resurgent Goondiwindi unit.

The scores were locked at 24-all midway through the second half but Gatton's class shone through and they sealed the triumph with three tries late on.

Coach Shaun Hobson paid credit to his big men for laying the foundations and halves Hayden Lipp and Luke Nolan for steering the ship after an uneven start.

"(Our) first half was solid but clunky in patches which allowed Goondiwindi to find some space at times,” Hobson said.

"However, recent determination to defend mistakes and work hard for each other was again very evident and what is driving our current form.”

Under-18s player Brandon Clarke, who had scored a hat-trick earlier in the day, made his A-grade debut and didn't shy away from the occasion.

"(He) was exceptional in his A-grade debut, showing confidence and class which definitely was influential in the victory,” Hobson said.

"Write down the name people, it will be one to remember.”

The Hawks have the opportunity to cement themselves in the finals scene this coming weekend as second-placed Valleys arrive in town on Sunday.

Reserve Grade also returned home from their travels with a crucial victory.

Jack Marlow bagged another two tries, as did Pat Foai, and Aiden Schmidt and Bruce Milsom also scored to wrap up the 34-16 win.

The young Hawks completed another perfect outing for the club, overcoming their Boars counterparts with a 44-14 win.

Clarke was the star of the show with three tries and Dylan Flanagan kicked six goals to keep them on top of the rest of the competition.