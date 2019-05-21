Hawks make history at home ground

FIRST TIME: Emily Power played her debut game for the Hawks.

FIRST TIME: Emily Power played her debut game for the Hawks. Meg Bolton

RUGBY LEAGUE: The under-12 Gatton Hawks girls made history on Friday night, running on the field for their first game.

The match was not only a first for many of the under-12s, the event was also the inaugural girls' game at Cahill Park.

While scores aren't recorded in the girls' junior rugby league competition, girls' co-ordinator Sarah Ryan said the young footballers played as if they were putting points on the scoreboard.

"All of the girls put in a great effort, with many of them (in under-12) making their debut,” Ryan said.

But with the under-12 girls still struggling to field a team, the opposition, Toowoomba Brothers Rugby League Club, had to lend the Hawks players.

In under-14s, the Hawks girls were the stand-outs.

"Their defence on the try line was exceptional and their cover defence saved a lot of tries,” Ryan said.

"The game highlighted a few areas we need to work on, such as moving our defence line up in general play and putting pressure on the other team.

"But we completed most of our attacking sets and are starting to use the moves we are practising at training.”

The under-14s also had to borrow players from Brothers but with strong participation in the under-17s, they were able to field an all-Hawk team.

Numbers aren't the only quality the under-17s team has plenty of - with Michelle Bobby and Ashlea Nolan being selected in the under-16 Mustangs representative side, their talent can't be denied.

The girls were just the start of a full weekend of rugby league at Cahill Park.

On Saturday the junior Hawks took on Pittsworth, followed by the senior Hawks on Sunday, who played Valleys.

C grade kicked off the day with a comfortable win 34-10, which was followed by the under-18s, who took the Hawks to new heights with a 62-22 win.

Carrying too many injuries and without a captain, reserve grade went down 34-8 and scores got even worse in A grade.

Valleys secured a 50-10 win over the Hawks' top team but coach Shaun Hobson watched the defeat in awe of their opposition.

"In my time involved with the Gatton Hawks, the Valleys' first half was the best I have seen any opposition play,” Hobson said.

"They were very clinical and ruthless and just refused to allow us into the game.”

Hawks play at home again this weekend.