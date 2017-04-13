28°
Hawks leaders take young guns under their wing

Lachlan Mcivor
| 13th Apr 2017 1:04 PM
LEAD: Gatton Hawks club captain Daniel Marsh and A-grade captain Dennis Burgoyne make up part of the club's new leadership group.
LEAD: Gatton Hawks club captain Daniel Marsh and A-grade captain Dennis Burgoyne make up part of the club's new leadership group. Lachlan McIvor

RUGBY LEAGUE: With Gatton Hawks A-grade co-coach Nicki-John Harch admitting this season will be a rebuilding effort for his young side, it will be up to the experienced members of the squad to step up.

The club have assembled a leadership group to lead the way this year.

It is made up of club captain Daniel Marsh, A-grade captain Dennis Burgoyne, vice-captain Dom Haak and Mark Swan.

For Marsh, taking on a leading role is nothing new but his latest position comes with more responsibility than usual.

"I've been captain a few times but club captain is new to me, I haven't done that before,” Marsh said.

"We've got four of us as senior leaders... they just wanted strong people to lead the club.”

The Hawks have had a mixed start to their 2017 season, winning two of their opening four games and they currently sit sixth on the table, just four points off the top.

On Sunday they put last week's disappointing collapse to the Valleys Roosters behind them to snatch a thrilling 22-20 victory over Highfields.

Although the senior side was made up of several inexperienced players, Burgoyne said there was no lack of talent and commitment.

"We got a pretty young side, really young but they're all pretty tough as well,” Burgoyne said.

"A couple of 19-year-olds in there and they're pretty tough, they'll do what they have to do.”

The Hawks under-18s have made a strong impression this season and the pair believe there is room for them to make their mark in the senior side if they continue to progress.

"They were getting beaten a fair bit (last year) but they're looking strong which is good for the club,” Marsh said.

"(Last) Tuesday night we had a couple training with us, just trying to bring them over and show them what's it all about, obviously keep playing U18s but learn the ways in the meantime.”

"I reckon there's a couple there that are probably going to step up,” Burgoyne said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  daniel marsh dennis burgoyne gatton hawks rugby league toowoomba rugby league

