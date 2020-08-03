Hawks hope to reverse first game fortunes

Gatton Hawks captain Shannon Hicks is driven back by the Norths defence in the first round of the Volunteers Cup competition. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Gatton Hawks captain Shannon Hicks is driven back by the Norths defence in the first round of the Volunteers Cup competition. Picture: Bruce Clayton

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a flogging from a big, in-form Norths, Gatton will brace themselves when they take on West End this weekend.

The young Gatton Hawks struggled against a much larger team, which hooker Brandon Clarke said was "pretty rough".

Going down 48-12, in the opening game of the Volunteers Cup, Clarke said the score didn't reflect the Hawks' efforts.

Hawks seniors Shannon Hicks, Tyson White and goal kicker Dylan Flanagan added to the scoreboard.

"We played pretty good for a team that hasn't played together much," Clarke said.

"All the boys put in; they tried their hardest."

Hawks coach Andrew Schmidt believes the Gatton team might be able to "run their opponents around" next week.

"They're a big side, there's a fair few older fellas in the side with more experience," Schmidt said.

"But they are a bit slower, and I think we might be able to run them around a bit more."

The new Hawks' A-Grade team is comprised mostly from under18 and under20 footballers, with a couple of "senior" players.

Gatton Hawks enter field for footy opener: Gatton Hawks enter field for 2020 footy opener

With two weeks of training under the belt, Clark said the additional interchanges weren't enough yet for the fitness-deprived team.

"We had four more than normal, and it was a bit tougher even with the additional interchanges," he said.

"We've only trained for two weeks as well, so that's probably a big factor. I think the Covid break threw our fitness off a bit."

For a team that came together quickly, Schmidt said the Hawks' played well.

"There's a lot of positives to come out of the game, we can work on where we went wrong," Schmidt said.

"I think our error count was very high, if we can control the ball a bit more and work on our defence we should go good next week."

Clarke says the team will pull its fitness together, but they brace themselves for round two against West End at Ipswich Sports Reserve on Saturday.

The Hawks will play the opening match of the day at 1.30pm.

"It's awesome to be back playing," Clarke said.

"Having no footy is a bit different in the Valley. It will be good for the club and for Gatton."

Follow Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel on Facebook here