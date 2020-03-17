Hawks’ future up in the air

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks have kicked off 2020 with a hard-fought victory, but it may be the only win they secure this season.

Hawk’s A-grade coach Andrew Schmidt reflected on the team’s first game of the year.

“It went pretty good. We just trialled a lot of the new fellas there, just to see what we got,” he said.

“They went well. We won 12-10, it was a close game.”

He said he had high hopes for the season ahead – if the season does go ahead.

“We’ve got a good crew of lads there. I think we’ve got a good line-up, I think we’ll be strong,” he said.

However, next week’s highly anticipated Valley game won’t be going ahead following an announcement on Tuesday by Toowoomba Rugby League Club.

Due to the threat posed by COVID-19, the club has chosen to cancel its games scheduled for March 21 and 22.

A question mark now hangs over the entire remainder of the season, with coaches and players uncertain if any future games will go ahead.

“It’s just like the NRL and everything else, we don’t know what’s really going to happen,” Schmidt said.

“It might be a very short season. It’s only just starting, isn’t it?

“I think we’ll go week by week, but I’ve got this feeling that I think it will get cancelled at some stage.”

If the season is cut short, the results of the one game so far may not factor into the overall standing between teams.

“If they only get one or two games in for the season, I think they’ll just can it for the year, I’d say,” Schmidt said.

“It’ll affect a lot of the clubs, I suppose. They’ve put a bit of money into it already."