Hawks focus on the keys to success

TOP TEAM: Gatton's most senior Hawks Scott Cubit, Michael Frohloff, Dom Haak and Mark Swan are ready for the new season. Meg Bolton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gatton's most senior Hawks are ready for the team to fly to the top spot in 2019.

With only three new players in this year's top side, the A-grade team have been able to refine their form in the lead up to the season and are ready to win from the first whistle.

Gatton Hawks A-grade captain Michael Frohloff said if camaraderie and atmosphere were anything to go by, the team were destined for success.

"I think we are not going to be far off being the number one side,” Frohloff said.

"The boys have all come together earlier this year, we've gelled a lot better as a team from the word go.

"The mateship is the best it's been in the past five years here, I think you'll see that on the field.”

This year will be Frohloff's fifth year for the Hawks.

He said their late season wins in 2018 left the top team with a hunger to improve this season.

"We didn't click until late in the year, but once we clicked we ended up beating the eventual premiers,” he said.

"We lost to the other side in the grand final by one point. We were very competitive late in the year.

"If we can go from the word go this year, with pretty much the same player base, we will be a force to be reckoned with.”

As skipper, Frohloff planned to prioritise the team's culture by leading with encouragement.

"Making it a good positive feel out there (on the field) is always the key,” Frohloff said.

"We will be playing for each other and I think it will be a really strong year for us this year.”

While Frohloff is yet to experience a Gatton Hawks premiership win, Dom Haak, Mark Swan and Scott Cubit could remember the winning feeling.

With 49 years of experience for the Hawks between them, the trio played a role in the 2013 premiership winning team.

Haak said the side are gaining momentum ahead of their first pre-season match.

"It's looking good, we've got good numbers and the new guys that are coming in are fitting in well,” Haak said.

This season will be Haak's 23rd year for the Hawks after joining the club in the U7s.

Haak said the mateship he had developed at the club was what kept him coming back, along with his extensive family involvement which spanned three decades.

He said the club had the best supporter base in the competition.

"There's nothing better than playing here on a Saturday night,” Haak said.

Swan had been part of Gatton's top team for the past 13 years.

While culture and brotherhood had always been in constant in the club, he said this year's pre-season had a different feel about it.

"The build-up's pretty hard, we are training the house down, so we can go one further than last year,” Swan said.

Gatton's top side are set to play their first pre-season match within two weeks.