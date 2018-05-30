Hawks find their wings against Brothers

INSTANT IMPACT: The returning Samson Mariner surges through the Brothers' defence during Gatton's dominant 56-10 victory at Cahill Park on Sunday.

INSTANT IMPACT: The returning Samson Mariner surges through the Brothers' defence during Gatton's dominant 56-10 victory at Cahill Park on Sunday. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks might have finally found their wings for 2018, as a dominant display against Brothers on Sunday secured consecutive victories for the first time this season.

The home side overwhelmed their opponents from the get-go at Cahill Park and surged away to a 40-point advantage by the time the referee blew for half-time.

Gatton, with Luke Nolan pulling the strings, wrapped up the 56-10 win after the interval.

The fixture saw the return of 2013 premiership winner Samson Mariner and he made an immediate impact on the game, as did centres Tau Fitzgerald and Daniel Jennings, who both picked up hat-tricks.

Coach Shaun Hobson was pleased with a good day's work from his side, who now sit seventh on the table and level on points with Pittsworth just above them, albeit with their rivals having played a game extra.

"A clinical first half performance set up the win,” Hobson said.

"It was a quality team performance, with all 17 players contributing.”

Reserve Grade kept up their dogged pursuit of top of the table Highfields with a dominant 52-0 triumph that saw them jump from fifth to second on the ladder.

Having missed the past few games, winger Jack Marlow made up for lost time with four tries.

It was another fruitful day for Second Division, with four tries to Jesse Martin and three to Dean Bichel, keeping them at the top of the competition following a 52-4 win.

The under-18s completed a perfect day for a hearty Hawks home crowd, coming away with a 66-22 victory over their Brothers counterparts.

After a slow start, they found their rhythm and the points started to flow.