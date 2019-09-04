Hawks eager to break three decade finals drought

Gatton Hawks' C grade player Ian O'Shea makes a run with the ball.

Gatton Hawks' C grade player Ian O'Shea makes a run with the ball. ANN BICHEL FHILL

RUGBY LEAGUE: The last time the under-18 Gatton Hawks won a premiership, Lockyer deputy mayor Jason Cook was starring in the side.

Fast track 32 years and the next generation of Gatton's footballers have the chance to end the prolonged drought when they take on Dalby on Saturday in the grand final.

The under 18s will be joined by the Hawks' B-grade side, who will chasing back-to-back grand final victories, and the C-grade team.

Hawks president Wyatt Cook-Revell said it was exciting for the club to have three grades in the grand final.

"I don't think we have ever had three teams in the grand final in the Toowoomba Rugby League,” he said.

The u18s secured their grand final ticket by defeating minor premiers Souths at the weekend with a 38-24 victory.

The Gatton boys ran in two quick tries to take an 8-0 lead.

Souths showed why they finished at the top of the ladder, responding quickly with two tries and two conversions to lead at half time.

But the second half was dominated by the boys in yellow and black as the Hawks converted four tries.

Clayton Melling picked up three tries, Tyler Han two, Samuel Stevenson and Oliver Bichel one each.

In the C-grade, the Hawks demolished Goondiwindi 44-10, with eight of the Gatton players scoring a try.

The B-grade enjoyed a week off ahead of their final against Valleys while C-grade will play Newton at Clive Berghofer Stadium.

Hawks club supporters, sponsors and volunteers will celebrate the club's success at a dinner on Friday night at Cahill Park, and Wyatt said everyone was welcome to attend.

"We'll be back at Cahill Park on Sunday, to hopefully celebrate our victories,” he said.