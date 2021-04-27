Hawks dominate reigning premiers on home turf

Gatton have defeated reigning premier team Valleys in an impressive performance by the Hawks on home turf.

The Hawks proved domineering against Valleys on Saturday night, with captain Haydon Lipp returning to the side after a week away.

He was inspirational setting up many Hawks tries and scoring himself.

The home side defeated Valleys 30-22, with the lead changing numerous times throughout the match.

Valleys led 16-12 at half time, but the Hawks dug deep in the second half and took their opportunities better than their opponents in the second half.

It was an impressive performance by the Hawks after a dismal performance against Wattles the previous week.

They competed for the whole 80 minutes with halfback Dylan Flanagan relishing Lipp’s return.

After the break, Gatton capitalised on Roosters’ errors and Shannon Hicks scored under the posts to get Gatton in front again 18-16.

But Valleys showed tremendous character when winger Alex Hinch scored out wide to again regain the lead 22-18

Then the turning point – Hawk’s centre Fiohiva Fainga’a scored two tries in as many minutes much to the delight of the nearby can bar.

Hawks led 30-22 and they held on with Lipp slotting a 79th minute field goal to secure an impressive victory.

Rooster’s halfback Dwayne Duncan tried hard for the Roosters.

They certainly were not disgraced and have comfort in knowing their opposition had to play well to defeat them.

But they were their own worst enemies with unforced errors at crucial periods in the match.

Gatton did deserve the win and have comfort knowing anyone who comes to Cahill Park Sporting Complex their 18th man is the home ground crowd.

Webcke Price Points: 3 Haydon Lipp 2 Dwayne Duncan 1 Fiohiva Fainga’a

Gatton 31 (Haydon Lipp, Ben Seul, Shannon Hicks, Fiohiva Fainga’a 2 tries Haydon Lipp 3 goals) defeated Valleys 22 (Dylan Chown, Tevita Cocker, Dwayne Duncan, Alex Hinch tries Dwayne Duncan 3 goals)

Reserve Grade: Gatton 26 d. Valleys 20

Under 18: Valleys 36 d. Gatton 12

Originally published as Hawks dominate reigning premiers on home turf