Hawks claw Pittsworth Danes in comprehensive 44-22 win

RUGBY LEAGUE: With key personnel still unavailable and in front of a packed house at Cahill park, the Gatton Hawks A Grade side kept their hopes of a finals birth alive for another week , with a comprehensive 44-22 victory over 2017 Grand finalist's the Pittsworth Danes.

Daniel Jennings was once again outstanding as was Cameron Nicholls in his first A Grade appearance for 2018, Dominic Haak had his best game of the season and Dennis Burgoyne was great.

But it was Billy Jackwitz who in the last few weeks has hit some nice form, that was Gatton's best.

High penalty count, missed tackles, dropped ball against an almost error free game from Pittsworth saw the reserve grade team outplayed.

Halftime Hawks were behind 10 - 16, but Pittsworth defence held Hawks scoreless in the second half and put on another three tries to take the win 32 - 10.

Another win has C grade four points clear at the top of the table. Strong games all round from the team.

Player points -Ian O'Shea 3; Aaron Robbie 2; RJ Granger 1.

OzLav Plumbing Gatton Hawks 22 (Ian O'Shea 2, Aaron Robbie 2, Mason McGlone tries; Brendan White goal) defeated Pittsworth 16.

The u18 Gatton Hawks got back to their winning ways in what was labelled a danger game.

The Hawks got out of the blocks fast but critical errors at critical times let Pittsworth off the hook and invited them back into the game.

The match went try for try until a super solo try from new recruit Tyler Han allowed the hawks to kick away.

In his first game for the Hawks, Han was everywhere constantly making the defence second guess themselves.

He was backed up by strong performances from Billy Soderquist, Tyson White and Jackson Morgan.

It was a big push from the five young men who had played a big week of school footy to then back up their team mates and clinch a victory, but it was well appreciated.