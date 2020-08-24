Menu
Nathan Saliamungo tackles a Goodna player in round four of the Volunteers Cup at North Ipswich Reserve. Photo: Bruce Clayton
Rugby League

Hawks captain in doubt for Valleys clash this weekend

Ali Kuchel
24th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
RUBGY LEAGUE: Hawks’ will decide whether or not captain Shannon Hicks takes the field this weekend after he rolled his ankle against Goodna.

The Gatton Hawks captain went down in the 60th minute after he led the young team in a solid start against the competition leaders to secure a 12-0 lead.

But “ill disciplined penalties” gave the in-form Goodna the run they were looking for to steal the game 44-28.

“We knew exactly want to expect from Goodna,” Hicks said.

“We handled the big pack pretty well for the majority of the first half.”

For Hicks, it was a chance to play against his former Ipswich Jets’ teammates.

Gatton Hawks A-Grade captain Shannon Hicks. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
“It’s always good playing against familiar faces. It makes you want to win even more and keep the games friendly and fair,” he said.

“It was just a couple of ill discipline penalties which gave them good field position, and once they get on a roll, they are pretty hard to stop.

“But all our boys really stood up and took the challenge on, we showed what we can do against the top side.”

Youngster Brandon Clark scored two tries for the game, with Hicks, Lachlan Gorman, Tyson White also collecting one each, plus Dylan Flanagan’s 4 goals.

Hicks and the coaching staff will decide whether he takes the field against Toowoomba’s Valleys this weekend, following training on Thursday night at Cahill Park.

Valleys and Hawks will play at 3.30pm on Saturday, August 29, at North Ipswich Reserve.

