Hawks' bullride a 'tremendous' night

The riders were eager to show off their skills. Melanie Keyte

GATTON BULLRIDE: The rain couldn't dampen Gatton's spirits on Friday evening, as more than 800 rodeo fans turned out to support the Hawks' first ever bullride.

Gatton Hawks President Doug Beahan said the event was a "tremendous” success for the club.

"The storms kept crowds down but we got a good turnout,” he said.

"We're quite pleased with that, all things considered.”

The club's publicity officer Wyatt Cook-Revell thanked the community for turning out in the less-than-ideal conditions to support the Hawks and promised another night of revelry in the future.

TOP NIGHT: Revelers danced to Mik Oberle after the action . Melanie Keyte

"We were really thankful to the community because we know the rain did present a bit of an issue,” he said.

"Friday night was a very successful event for us and I think it'll become an annual event based off that.”

Rohan Janke won the Football players celebrity ride with the rest of the results listed below.

Bull Ride

1. Jack McArthur - 161

2. Matthew Carlo - 152

3. Lane Mellers - 81

Novice Bull Ride

1. Lane Mellers - 76

2. Tim Tate - 66

U18 Junior Bull Ride

1. Zane Hall - 75

2. Ty Thomson - 70

3. Lachlan Dark - 69

4. Darcy Cleary - 69

U12 Poddy Ride

1. Nash Jones - 65

2. Lachlan Dyball - 62

Local Poddy Ride

1. Tyler Hahn - 67

2. Matthew Booking - 65

3. Aleksandr Lander - 56