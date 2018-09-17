Hawks building on positive season

IN PLACE: Gatton Hawks coaches Cliff Brown, Josh Belz and Shaun Hobson will carry on in their roles.

IN PLACE: Gatton Hawks coaches Cliff Brown, Josh Belz and Shaun Hobson will carry on in their roles. Lachlan McIvor

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks tasted success in 2018 and want to keep the good times rolling.

The club is aiming to build on an encouraging year with the reappointment of coaches Shaun Hobson, Cliff Brown and Josh Belz.

In his first campaign with the Hawks, Hobson led the A-grade side within a whisker of a finals place but took plenty of positives from an "up and down season” for his side.

"I've learnt plenty about the club and about the players and the competition as a whole and what we feel needs to be done moving forward,” Hobson said.

A number of close losses pulled Gatton out of the running for a post-season spot but they proved they could hang with some of the competition's heavyweights, including in a 32-30 win against eventual premiers Valleys.

Hobson said a large majority of the playing squad would be retained in 2019.

"We've got to do a little bit of work with our off field stuff,” he said.

"We've got some very talented players but they are not always, in the A-grade especially, as committed as they should be.

"We're obviously putting some procedures and policies in place. When we get that in place and everyone's sticking to that, we'll have a far more successful season on the field.”

Brown coached Reserve Grade to their fifth premiership in six years and Second Division to minor premiership and President's Cup success.

While he will remain their coach, he has decided to hang up the boots for the good of his ailing knees.

The Gatton Hawks Reserve Grade side were crowned premiers for 2018. Ann Bichel

A number of players in the squad in similar situations will follow suit but the selection of younger squad members, who Brown hailed for stepping up in 2018, are pegged to carry on that winning run.

He said the strong bond he had developed with his players, both as a coach and a team mate, was crucial.

"I'm playing the games they play so I feel their pain, I'm sore just like they are,” Brown said.

Belz landed the Under 18s their first finals berth in a decade.

With an entirely new playing group, bar two or three familiar faces, there was work to be done but the playing group gelled quickly.

Seven of his young players pulled on a jersey for Reserve Grade this season and another four made their A-grade debuts.

Tyson White, Brandon Clarke and Joel Brett are three prospects in particular that are billed for bright futures at Cahill Park.

"Going into next year it's going to be even better because most of the boys have played a year, so I retain a fair few. I will lose 5 or 6,” Belz said.

"Apart from how well we went on the field, the boys off the field they're really good for the club.

"Not many years of 18s stuck around for the other grades or came to club functions. But they did.”

"It's just about building on it,” Hobson said.