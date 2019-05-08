Hawk trio help claim the 47th Battalion trophy

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gatton Hawk Billy Jackwitz has proved, once again, he can soar with the highest.

On the weekend he was picked in the Central Crows team for his performance in the Toowoomba Clydesdales representative side.

Jackwitz was one of three Hawks in the Clydesdales team, playing alongside Haydan Lipp and Daniel Jennings.

The trio were an instrumental part of the Clydesdales team, who won the competition and claimed the 47th Battalion trophy.

Jackwitz was the first to put points on the board. After intercepting a loose ball, the young flyer ran 95 metres to score in just the seventh minute.

The try set momentum high and Clydesdales went on to claim a 20-6 win.

This year, it was the third year Jackwitz was named in the Clydesdales side and the second time he has been selected in the Central Crows team.

The Clydesdales side is a representative team made of players in the Toowoomba Rugby League competition. The Central Crows team is made up of footballers from Bundaberg to Toowoomba.

The 23-year-old was grateful to be selected for another year.

"I was just happy to go away with the Clydesdales,” Jackwitz said.

The Crows will go onto play three other teams from across the state at the Queensland Rugby League State Championships from Friday, May 31 to June 2 at Southport. From there, a state side will be selected.

Jackwitz said he would approach the competition the same as any other game.

"I try and do the best for the team every week,” Jackwitz said.

The Gatton fullback was selected in the side as a winger, but he said no matter where he's playing he gave the game his all.

Hawks coach Shaun Hobson said the club was extremely proud of Jackwitz's efforts.